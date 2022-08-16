DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, August 16, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) August 17, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, and slightly hazy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:38 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A weak Atlantic high-pressure system generating light winds is the dominant feature. A combination of daytime heating and warm southerly winds may cause isolated showers. Furthermore, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will begin to affect air quality and visibility. Persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.
Slight seas are expected through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Few Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:54 AM
|
05:55 AM
|
05:55 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:38 PM
|
06:37 PM
|
06:36 PM
