DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, August 16, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) August 17, 2022 

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, and slightly hazy with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F             Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:38 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times. 

SYNOPSIS:                                   

A weak Atlantic high-pressure system generating light winds is the dominant feature. A combination of daytime heating and warm southerly winds may cause isolated showers. Furthermore, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will begin to affect air quality and visibility. Persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses should be vigilant. 

Slight seas are expected through the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight           WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES: None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with isolated showers possible. 

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Few Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy 

HIGH TEMP 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 91°F 

LOW TEMP 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:54 AM 

05:55 AM 

05:55 AM 

SUNSET 

06:38 PM 

06:37 PM 

06:36 PM 

