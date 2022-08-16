DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, August 16, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) August 17, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, and slightly hazy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:38 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A weak Atlantic high-pressure system generating light winds is the dominant feature. A combination of daytime heating and warm southerly winds may cause isolated showers. Furthermore, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will begin to affect air quality and visibility. Persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Slight seas are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Few Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:54 AM 05:55 AM 05:55 AM SUNSET 06:38 PM 06:37 PM 06:36 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1475