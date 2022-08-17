PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, August 17, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) August 18, 2022 

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F             Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeasterly to northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 04 to 13 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.  

SYNOPSIS:   

A weak Atlantic high-pressure system generating light winds is the dominant feature across the region. However, a surface trough will account for cloudiness and a few isolated showers across the local area.  

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with isolated showers. 

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

 

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Isolated Showers  

Partly Cloudy,  

Slightly Hazy, 

Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 91°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

28°C / 82°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:55 AM 

05:55 AM 

05:55 AM 

SUNSET 

06:37 PM 

06:36 PM 

06:35 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1476

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY