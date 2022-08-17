DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, August 17, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) August 18, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeasterly to northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 04 to 13 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A weak Atlantic high-pressure system generating light winds is the dominant feature across the region. However, a surface trough will account for cloudiness and a few isolated showers across the local area.
Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Few Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:55 AM
|
05:55 AM
|
05:55 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:37 PM
|
06:36 PM
|
06:35 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1476
