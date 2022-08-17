DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, August 17, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) August 18, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeasterly to northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 04 to 13 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A weak Atlantic high-pressure system generating light winds is the dominant feature across the region. However, a surface trough will account for cloudiness and a few isolated showers across the local area.

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:55 AM 05:55 AM 05:55 AM SUNSET 06:37 PM 06:36 PM 06:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1476