DATE ISSUED: Thursday, August 18, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) August 19, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 07 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure ridge will continue to generate light to moderate winds. Pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere may cause isolated showers as they move across the region.

Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:55 AM 05:55 AM 05:55 AM SUNSET 06:36 PM 06:35 PM 06:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1477