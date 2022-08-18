PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, August 18, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) August 19, 2022 

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 07 to 16 mph. 

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high pressure ridge will continue to generate light to moderate winds. Pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere may cause isolated showers as they move across the region.  

Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet through the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. 

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

33°C / 91°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:55 AM 

05:55 AM 

05:55 AM 

SUNSET 

06:36 PM 

06:35 PM 

06:35 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1477

