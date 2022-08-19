PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, August 19, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) August 20, 2022 

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:35 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to east northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph. 

SYNOPSIS:   

Moisture and instability associated with an approaching tropical wave will account for isolated showers during the latter part of this forecast period. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain gentle to moderate winds. 

Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet during this forecast period. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with passing showers possible. 

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Possible Thunderstorms  

Partly Cloudy,  

Breezy 

Partly Cloudy,  

Passing Showers Possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

33°C / 91°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

05:55 AM 

05:55 AM 

05:55 AM 

SUNSET 

06:35 PM 

06:35 PM 

06:34 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1478

