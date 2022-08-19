DATE ISSUED: Friday, August 19, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) August 20, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to east northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with an approaching tropical wave will account for isolated showers during the latter part of this forecast period. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain gentle to moderate winds.

Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet during this forecast period.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Possible Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy, Breezy Partly Cloudy, Passing Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:55 AM 05:55 AM 05:55 AM SUNSET 06:35 PM 06:35 PM 06:34 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1478