DATE ISSUED: Friday, October 21, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) October 22, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief passing showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:45 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 04 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A loose pressure gradient will account for light to moderate winds. Meanwhile, a weak tropical wave may cause a few brief showers as it moves across the region.
The seas are expected to peak at 4 feet today. Conditions are predicted to deteriorate from Saturday as long-period northeasterly swells begin to affect Atlantic waters.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:07 AM
|
06:07 AM
|
06:08 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:45 PM
|
05:45 PM
|
05:44 PM
