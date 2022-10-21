DATE ISSUED: Friday, October 21, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) October 22, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:45 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 04 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A loose pressure gradient will account for light to moderate winds. Meanwhile, a weak tropical wave may cause a few brief showers as it moves across the region.

The seas are expected to peak at 4 feet today. Conditions are predicted to deteriorate from Saturday as long-period northeasterly swells begin to affect Atlantic waters.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Passing Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:07 AM 06:07 AM 06:08 AM SUNSET 05:45 PM 05:45 PM 05:44 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1527