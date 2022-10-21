PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, October 21, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) October 22, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief passing showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:45 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 04 to 14 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A loose pressure gradient will account for light to moderate winds. Meanwhile, a weak tropical wave may cause a few brief showers as it moves across the region. 

The seas are expected to peak at 4 feet today. Conditions are predicted to deteriorate from Saturday as long-period northeasterly swells begin to affect Atlantic waters. 

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Passing Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

06:07 AM 

06:07 AM 

06:08 AM 

SUNSET 

05:45 PM 

05:45 PM 

05:44 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1527

