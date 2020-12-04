DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 04, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 05, 2020
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:30 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate light to moderate winds, as well as stable atmospheric conditions over the region. However, small pockets of low-level moisture moving in the wind flow maintains a low chance of brief showers throughout the forecast period.
Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet before subsiding on Saturday. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday:Fair to partly cloudy with a brief local shower possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
