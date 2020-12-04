DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 04, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 05, 2020

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:30 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate light to moderate winds, as well as stable atmospheric conditions over the region. However, small pockets of low-level moisture moving in the wind flow maintains a low chance of brief showers throughout the forecast period.

Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet before subsiding on Saturday. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday:Fair to partly cloudy with a brief local shower possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1002