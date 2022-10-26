PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, October 26, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) October 27, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:43 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:09 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph, and possible higher gusts in or near showers. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Moisture and instability trailing a recent tropical wave will cause cloudy periods and possible isolated showers throughout the forecast period. Meanwhile, a relatively drier and more stable atmosphere will maintain light to moderate winds. 

Seas are peaking at 7 feet through the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate               

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.  

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

06:08 AM 

06:09 AM 

06:09 AM 

SUNSET 

05:43 PM 

05:42 PM 

05:41 PM 

