DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, October 26, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) October 27, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:43 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:09 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph, and possible higher gusts in or near showers.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability trailing a recent tropical wave will cause cloudy periods and possible isolated showers throughout the forecast period. Meanwhile, a relatively drier and more stable atmosphere will maintain light to moderate winds.

Seas are peaking at 7 feet through the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:08 AM 06:09 AM 06:09 AM SUNSET 05:43 PM 05:42 PM 05:41 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1530