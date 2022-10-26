DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, October 26, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) October 27, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:43 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:09 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph, and possible higher gusts in or near showers.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and instability trailing a recent tropical wave will cause cloudy periods and possible isolated showers throughout the forecast period. Meanwhile, a relatively drier and more stable atmosphere will maintain light to moderate winds.
Seas are peaking at 7 feet through the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:08 AM
|
06:09 AM
|
06:09 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:43 PM
|
05:42 PM
|
05:41 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1530
View comments
Hide comments