DATE ISSUED: Thursday, October 27, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) October 28, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Cloudy, breezy, and hazy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:42 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:09 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 18 mph and possible higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A marginally unstable atmosphere may cause a few isolated showers across the local area. Additionally, a plume of Saharan dust is affecting air quality and visibility. People with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should exercise caution.

Slight to moderate seas are expected to reach 7 feet in the coming days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:09 AM 06:09 AM 06:10 AM SUNSET 05:42 PM 05:41 PM 05:41 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1531