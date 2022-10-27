DATE ISSUED: Thursday, October 27, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) October 28, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Cloudy, breezy, and hazy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:42 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:09 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 18 mph and possible higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A marginally unstable atmosphere may cause a few isolated showers across the local area. Additionally, a plume of Saharan dust is affecting air quality and visibility. People with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should exercise caution.
Slight to moderate seas are expected to reach 7 feet in the coming days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy,
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:09 AM
|
06:09 AM
|
06:10 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:42 PM
|
05:41 PM
|
05:41 PM
