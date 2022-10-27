PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, October 27, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) October 28, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Cloudy, breezy, and hazy with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:42 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:09 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 18 mph and possible higher gusts. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A marginally unstable atmosphere may cause a few isolated showers across the local area. Additionally, a plume of Saharan dust is affecting air quality and visibility. People with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should exercise caution. 

Slight to moderate seas are expected to reach 7 feet in the coming days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate               WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy,
Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

06:09 AM 

06:09 AM 

06:10 AM 

SUNSET 

05:42 PM 

05:41 PM 

05:41 PM 

