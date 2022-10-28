PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, October 28, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (18:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) October 29, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally cloudy and slightly hazy, becoming partly cloudy. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:09 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature. Additionally, a dry and stable atmosphere will restrict significant precipitation across the local area.
A reduction in Saharan dust is expected. Nevertheless, people with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should exercise caution.  

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Local Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy, Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

06:09 AM 

06:10 AM 

06:10 AM 

SUNSET 

05:41 PM 

05:41 PM 

05:40 PM 

