DATE ISSUED: Friday, October 28, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (18:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) October 29, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally cloudy and slightly hazy, becoming partly cloudy.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:09 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature. Additionally, a dry and stable atmosphere will restrict significant precipitation across the local area.
A reduction in Saharan dust is expected. Nevertheless, people with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should exercise caution.
Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:09 AM
|
06:10 AM
|
06:10 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:41 PM
|
05:41 PM
|
05:40 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1532
View comments
Hide comments