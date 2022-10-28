DATE ISSUED: Friday, October 28, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (18:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) October 29, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally cloudy and slightly hazy, becoming partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:09 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature. Additionally, a dry and stable atmosphere will restrict significant precipitation across the local area.

A reduction in Saharan dust is expected. Nevertheless, people with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should exercise caution.

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy,

Local Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:09 AM 06:10 AM 06:10 AM SUNSET 05:41 PM 05:41 PM 05:40 PM

