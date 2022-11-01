DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, November 01, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) November 02, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:11 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively drier and more stable atmosphere will limit shower activity and maintain light to moderate winds. Additionally, a light plume of Saharan dust will affect air quality and visibility. People with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should exercise caution.

Seas will remain slight to moderate, peaking at 6 feet, through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: Tropical Storm Martin formed at 11:00am with maximum sustained winds of 50mph in the central North Atlantic, posing no threat to St. Maarten.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:11 AM 06:11 AM 06:12 AM SUNSET 05:39 PM 05:39 PM 05:39 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1534