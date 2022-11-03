DATE ISSUED: Thursday, November 03, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) November 04, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:12 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeast to east-southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A stable atmosphere with a light concentration of Saharan dust will account for slightly hazy conditions and no significant precipitation across the local area. People with allergies or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Seas will remain slight to moderate and peak at 6 feet through the next couple of days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: A complex, non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to develop this weekend over the NE Caribbean Sea. It currently has a low formation chance through the next five days.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Cloudy,

Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:12 AM 06:12 AM 06:12 AM SUNSET 05:39 PM 05:38 PM 05:38 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1536