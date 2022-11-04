DATE ISSUED: Friday, November 04, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) November 05, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally cloudy with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to south southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph today, becoming breezy tomorrow and reaching 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Increasing moisture levels and instability due to a building low pressure system will increase the probability of showers and thunderstorms across the region. Some of these showers may be moderate to heavy. Therefore, residents and users of areas prone to flooding are advised to be vigilant through the weekend.

Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next 24 hours, then deteriorate on Sunday evening, peaking near 9 feet.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: A low pressure system is expected to develop this weekend near the northeastern Caribbean. It currently has a medium formation chance through the next five days.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Generally cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Sl. Breezy,

Isolated Showers Cloudy, Breezy,

Scattered Showers, Thunder possible Cloudy, Breezy,

Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:12 AM 06:13 AM 06:13 AM SUNSET 05:38 PM 05:38 PM 05:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1537