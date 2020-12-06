DATE ISSUED: Sunday, December 06, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) December 07, 2020

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Monday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:31 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Monday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain stable conditions across the region. However, pockets of moisture embedded in the wind flow may produce brief occasional showers.

Sea conditions will be slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief local shower possible.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1003