DATE ISSUED: Sunday, November 06, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) November 07, 2022

…A FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL MONDAY…

…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Tonight through Monday midday: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 29°C / 85°F

Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Monday midday: South-southeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph, and higher gusts in or near showers.

SYNOPSIS:

Abundant moisture and instability associated with a nearby area of low-pressure will maintain cloudy periods, breezy conditions, isolated to scattered showers, and thunderstorms throughout the forecast period. Some of these showers may be heavy and can result in additional flooding in flood-prone and low-lying areas. As such, the flood watch remains in effect through Monday. Residents and motorists are urged to continue exercising caution.

Moderate to rough seas are expected through the next couple of days. Hence, the small craft warning remains in effect, as waves are predicted to peak at 12 feet. Sea users and persons with interests along the coast should exercise extreme caution to protect life and property.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 12 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: A low-pressure system is expected to develop within the next couple of days, as it continues to organize near the northeastern Caribbean. It currently has a high chance for development during the next five days.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Cloudy and breezy with isolated showers and possible thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Sunday Monday Tuesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Scattered Showers,

Isol. Thunderstorms Cloudy, Breezy,

Scattered Showers,

Isol. Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers,

poss. Thunderstorms HIGH TEMP 29°C / 85°F 29°C / 85°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:13 AM 06:14 AM 06:14 AM SUNSET 05:37 PM 05:37 PM 05:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1538