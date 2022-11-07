DATE ISSUED: Monday, November 07, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) November 08, 2022

…TROPICAL STORM NICHOLE CONTINUES TO MOVE AWAY…

…A FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6PM TODAY…

…THE SMALL CRAFT WARNING FOR ST. MAARTEN HAS BEEN CANCELED…

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with isolated showers and possible thunderstorms.

Tonight through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and slightly hazy with isolated showers and possible thunder.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts in or near showers.

SYNOPSIS:

Instability and abundant moisture being transported across the region by a southeasterly wind flow associated with Tropical Storm Nicole will maintain cloudiness, showers, and possible thunderstorms during the early part of this forecast period. Some of these showers may be heavy, therefore, the flood watch remains in effect for today. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding should continue exercising caution. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality and visibility. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Moderate to rough seas are expected through the next couple of days with waves peaking at 9 feet. Hence, the small craft warning has been downgraded to a small craft advisory. Sea users and persons with interests along the coast should exercise extreme caution to protect life and property.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: Tropical Storm Nicole continues to move away from St. Maarten. Hence, conditions from Nicole are expected to gradually decrease through Tuesday.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and slightly hazy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Cloudy, Breezy,

Slightly Hazy,

Scattered Showers,

Isol. Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Slightly Hazy,

Isolated Showers,

poss. Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:14 AM 06:14 AM 06:15 AM SUNSET 05:37 PM 05:37 PM 05:36 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1539