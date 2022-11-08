DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, November 08, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) November 09, 2022

…A FLOOD ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN TODAY…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through tonight: Cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with isolated showers.

Wednesday morning through midday: Partly cloudy, and slightly hazy, with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:15 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southeasterly to southerly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 06 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture and instability will account for isolated across the local area. Although conditions are predicted to improve, residents and users of areas prone to flooding should continue exercising caution. Furthermore, a plume of Saharan dust will affect air quality and visibility. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Sea conditions are gradually subsiding. Nevertheless, small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution as seas are predicted to peak up to 7 feet.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, and slightly hazy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy,

Isolated Showers,

Poss. Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:14 AM 06:15 AM 06:15 AM SUNSET 05:37 PM 05:36 PM 05:36 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1541