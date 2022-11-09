DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, November 09, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) November 10, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy, with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:15 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A drier and more stable atmosphere will influence limited shower activity across the local area. Nevertheless, a few localized showers are possible. Furthermore, Saharan dust will linger over the area and affect air quality. People with allergies or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Slight to moderate sea conditions are expected to peak up to 6 feet.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy,

Local Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Local Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:15 AM 06:15 AM 06:16 AM SUNSET 05:36 PM 05:36 PM 05:36 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1542