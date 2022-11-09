PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, November 09, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) November 10, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy, with brief local showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:15 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A drier and more stable atmosphere will influence limited shower activity across the local area. Nevertheless, a few localized showers are possible. Furthermore, Saharan dust will linger over the area and affect air quality. People with allergies or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.  

Slight to moderate sea conditions are expected to peak up to 6 feet. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Local Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Local Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

25°C / 77°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:15 AM 

06:15 AM 

06:16 AM 

SUNSET 

05:36 PM 

05:36 PM 

05:36 PM 

