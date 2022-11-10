DATE ISSUED: Thursday, November 10, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) November 11, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A tropical wave will moves across the local area during this forecast period. However, a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation. Additionally, a gradual reduction in the concentration of Saharan is expected during the next 24 hours.
Slight to moderate sea conditions are expected with waves peaking at 5 feet.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:15 AM
|
06:16 AM
|
06:16 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:36 PM
|
05:36 PM
|
05:36 PM
