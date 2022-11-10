DATE ISSUED: Thursday, November 10, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) November 11, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A tropical wave will moves across the local area during this forecast period. However, a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation. Additionally, a gradual reduction in the concentration of Saharan is expected during the next 24 hours.

Slight to moderate sea conditions are expected with waves peaking at 5 feet.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Local Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:15 AM 06:16 AM 06:16 AM SUNSET 05:36 PM 05:36 PM 05:36 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1543