PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, November 10, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) November 11, 2022

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

  

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.  

  

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

A tropical wave will moves across the local area during this forecast period. However, a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation. Additionally, a gradual reduction in the concentration of Saharan is expected during the next 24 hours.

Slight to moderate sea conditions are expected with waves peaking at 5 feet.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

  SatSingle_vis.jpg

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

 

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Isolated Showers possible

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,
Local Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

LOW TEMP

26°C / 79°F

26°C / 79°F

26°C / 79°F

SUNRISE

06:15 AM

06:16 AM

06:16 AM

SUNSET

05:36 PM

05:36 PM

05:36 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1543

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY