DATE ISSUED: Monday, November 14, 2022 @ 1200 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday Midday (12:00 LST) November 15, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:18 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph. Higher gusts are possible in or near showers. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Lingering moisture associated with a surface trough will account for cloudy periods, showers that may be moderate to heavy, and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Consequently, residents and users of areas prone to flooding should be vigilant. 

Moderate sea conditions can be expected for the next few days, peaking up to 7 feet. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

26°C / 797°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:17 AM 

06:18 AM 

06:18 AM 

SUNSET 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

