DATE ISSUED: Monday, November 14, 2022 @ 1200 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday Midday (12:00 LST) November 15, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:18 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph. Higher gusts are possible in or near showers.
SYNOPSIS:
Lingering moisture associated with a surface trough will account for cloudy periods, showers that may be moderate to heavy, and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Consequently, residents and users of areas prone to flooding should be vigilant.
Moderate sea conditions can be expected for the next few days, peaking up to 7 feet. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 797°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:17 AM
|
06:18 AM
|
06:18 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:35 PM
|
05:35 PM
|
05:35 PM
