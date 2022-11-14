DATE ISSUED: Monday, November 14, 2022 @ 1200 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday Midday (12:00 LST) November 15, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:18 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph. Higher gusts are possible in or near showers.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture associated with a surface trough will account for cloudy periods, showers that may be moderate to heavy, and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Consequently, residents and users of areas prone to flooding should be vigilant.

Moderate sea conditions can be expected for the next few days, peaking up to 7 feet. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 797°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:17 AM 06:18 AM 06:18 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1544