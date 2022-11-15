DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, November 15, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) November 16, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:18 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Drier air moving into the region will support a more stable atmosphere and decrease shower activity across the region.

Slight to moderate sea conditions are expected for the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Sl. Breezy, Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:18 AM 06:18 AM 06:19 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1545