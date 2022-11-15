PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, November 15, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) November 16, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:18 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Drier air moving into the region will support a more stable atmosphere and decrease shower activity across the region.  

Slight to moderate sea conditions are expected for the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate               WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Sl. Breezy, Isolated Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:18 AM 

06:18 AM 

06:19 AM 

SUNSET 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

