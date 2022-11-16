PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, November 16, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) November 17, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:19 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Moisture associated with a surface trough may cause isolated showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain gentle to moderate winds.  

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Sl. Breezy, Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Sl. Breezy, Isolated Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:18 AM 

06:19 AM 

06:19 AM 

SUNSET 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

05:34 PM 

t

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1546

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY