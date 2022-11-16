DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, November 16, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) November 17, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:19 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture associated with a surface trough may cause isolated showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain gentle to moderate winds.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Sl. Breezy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Sl. Breezy, Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:18 AM 06:19 AM 06:19 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:34 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1546