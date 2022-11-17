DATE ISSUED: Thursday, November 17, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) November 18, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:19 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Low moisture levels along with a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation during this forecast period. A weak Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate gentle to moderate winds.

Seas are predicted to peak at 6 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Brief showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief showers possible Fair to Partly Cloudy, HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:19 AM 06:19 AM 06:20 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:34 PM 05:34 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1547