DATE ISSUED: Thursday, November 17, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) November 18, 2022

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

  

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:19 A.M.  

  

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

Low moisture levels along with a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation during this forecast period. A weak Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate gentle to moderate winds.

Seas are predicted to peak at 6 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

 

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy,
 Brief showers possible

Partly Cloudy,
 Brief showers possible

Fair to Partly Cloudy,

HIGH TEMP

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

32°C / 90°F

LOW TEMP

26°C / 79°F

26°C / 79°F

27°C / 81°F

SUNRISE

06:19 AM

06:19 AM

06:20 AM

SUNSET

05:35 PM

05:34 PM

05:34 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1547

