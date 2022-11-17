DATE ISSUED: Thursday, November 17, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) November 18, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:19 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Low moisture levels along with a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation during this forecast period. A weak Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate gentle to moderate winds.
Seas are predicted to peak at 6 feet during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair to Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:19 AM
|
06:19 AM
|
06:20 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:35 PM
|
05:34 PM
|
05:34 PM
