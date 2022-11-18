PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, November 18, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) November 19, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly breezy with brief local showers possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:34 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:20 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A stable atmosphere will maintain generally fair weather conditions and mostly moderate winds across the local area. However, patches of low-level clouds moving in the wind flow may produce a brief shower from time to time. 

Although moderate sea conditions are expected for the next few days, small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate                  

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC). 

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Sl. Breezy,
Local Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Local Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Sl. Breezy,
Local Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:19 AM 

06:20 AM 

06:21 AM 

SUNSET 

05:34 PM 

05:34 PM 

05:34 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1548

