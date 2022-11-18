DATE ISSUED: Friday, November 18, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) November 19, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly breezy with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:34 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:20 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
A stable atmosphere will maintain generally fair weather conditions and mostly moderate winds across the local area. However, patches of low-level clouds moving in the wind flow may produce a brief shower from time to time.
Although moderate sea conditions are expected for the next few days, small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:19 AM
|
06:20 AM
|
06:21 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:34 PM
|
05:34 PM
|
05:34 PM
