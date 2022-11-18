DATE ISSUED: Friday, November 18, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) November 19, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly breezy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:34 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:20 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A stable atmosphere will maintain generally fair weather conditions and mostly moderate winds across the local area. However, patches of low-level clouds moving in the wind flow may produce a brief shower from time to time.

Although moderate sea conditions are expected for the next few days, small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Sl. Breezy,

Local Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Local Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Sl. Breezy,

Local Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:19 AM 06:20 AM 06:21 AM SUNSET 05:34 PM 05:34 PM 05:34 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1548