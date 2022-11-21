DATE ISSUED: Monday, November 21, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) November 22, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:34 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:22 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with moderate to fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with a trough will account for increased cloudiness and isolated showers across the local area.

Rough seas are expected for this forecast period. Consequently, a small craft advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 8 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Local Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:21 AM 06:22 AM 06:22 AM SUNSET 05:34 PM 05:34 PM 05:34 PM

