DATE ISSUED: Monday, November 21, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) November 22, 2022
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:34 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:22 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with moderate to fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and instability associated with a trough will account for increased cloudiness and isolated showers across the local area.
Rough seas are expected for this forecast period. Consequently, a small craft advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 8 to 10 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:21 AM
|
06:22 AM
|
06:22 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:34 PM
|
05:34 PM
|
05:34 PM
