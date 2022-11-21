PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, November 21, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) November 22, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN 

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:34 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:22 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with moderate to fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Moisture and instability associated with a trough will account for increased cloudiness and isolated showers across the local area. 

Rough seas are expected for this forecast period. Consequently, a small craft advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Rough           WAVES/SWELLS: 8 to 10 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief local showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,  

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Local Showers Possible 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,  

Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

26°C / 79°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:21 AM 

06:22 AM 

06:22 AM 

SUNSET 

05:34 PM 

05:34 PM 

05:34 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1549

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY