DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, November 23, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) November 24, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6:00 PM THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24TH…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:34 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:23 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of moisture moving across the region will account for cloudy periods and isolated showers particularly during the early part of this forecast period. Additionally, a weakened Atlantic high pressure system will maintain mostly moderate winds.

Moderate to rough seas are expected through the next 24 hours. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Local Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:22 AM 06:23 AM 06:23 AM SUNSET 05:34 PM 05:34 PM 05:34 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1551