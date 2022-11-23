PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, November 23, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) November 24, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6:00 PM THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24TH

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

  

Sunset Today: 5:34 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:23 A.M.  

  

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:  

Patches of moisture moving across the region will account for cloudy periods and isolated showers particularly during the early part of this forecast period. Additionally, a weakened Atlantic high pressure system will maintain mostly moderate winds.

Moderate to rough seas are expected through the next 24 hours. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough         WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

  

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

 

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers

Partly Cloudy,

Local Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

30°C / 86°F

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

LOW TEMP

26°C / 79°F

25°C / 77°F

26°C / 79°F

SUNRISE

06:22 AM

06:23 AM

06:23 AM

SUNSET

05:34 PM

05:34 PM

05:34 PM

