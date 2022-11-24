PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, November 24, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) November 25, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN 

UNTIL 6:00PM TODAY… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers. 

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:34 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:23 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 13 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Overall improvement of conditions is expected as the Atlantic high-pressure system becomes the dominant feature, generating gentle to moderate winds across the local region. Meanwhile, lingering moisture may cause brief localized showers during the forecast period. 

The Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten as seas are currently peaking at 8 feet, with gradual improvement by later this evening. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough         

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.  

FORECASTER: Connor 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Local Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Local Showers possible  

Partly Cloudy 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:23 AM 

06:23 AM 

06:24 AM 

SUNSET 

05:34 PM 

05:34 PM 

05:34 PM 

