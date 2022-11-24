DATE ISSUED: Thursday, November 24, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) November 25, 2022
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL 6:00PM TODAY…
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:34 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:23 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Overall improvement of conditions is expected as the Atlantic high-pressure system becomes the dominant feature, generating gentle to moderate winds across the local region. Meanwhile, lingering moisture may cause brief localized showers during the forecast period.
The Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten as seas are currently peaking at 8 feet, with gradual improvement by later this evening. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:23 AM
|
06:23 AM
|
06:24 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:34 PM
|
05:34 PM
|
05:34 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1552
View comments
Hide comments