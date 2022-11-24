DATE ISSUED: Thursday, November 24, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) November 25, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6:00PM TODAY…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:34 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:23 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Overall improvement of conditions is expected as the Atlantic high-pressure system becomes the dominant feature, generating gentle to moderate winds across the local region. Meanwhile, lingering moisture may cause brief localized showers during the forecast period.

The Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten as seas are currently peaking at 8 feet, with gradual improvement by later this evening. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Local Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Local Showers possible Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:23 AM 06:23 AM 06:24 AM SUNSET 05:34 PM 05:34 PM 05:34 PM

