PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, November 25, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) November 26, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:34 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:24 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 13 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds across the region. Lingering moisture may cause isolated showers during this forecast period. 

Although seas have improved, small craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate                 

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Local Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Local Showers possible  

Partly Cloudy 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:23 AM 

06:24 AM 

06:24 AM 

SUNSET 

05:34 PM 

05:34 PM 

05:34 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1553

