DATE ISSUED: Friday, November 25, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) November 26, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:34 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:24 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds across the region. Lingering moisture may cause isolated showers during this forecast period.

Although seas have improved, small craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Local Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Local Showers possible Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:23 AM 06:24 AM 06:24 AM SUNSET 05:34 PM 05:34 PM 05:34 PM

