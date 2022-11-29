DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, November 29, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) November 30, 2022

…SMALL CRAFT & HIGH SURF ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT FOR

ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 12PM WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 30, 2022…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:34 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:26 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A dominant Atlantic high pressure system will maintain a relatively stable atmosphere and gentle to moderate winds across the region. Therefore, mostly fair conditions can be expected during this forecast period.

Small craft and high surf advisories remain in effect for St. Maarten as long period northerly swells will continue to impact the local waters. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy

Brief Showers poss. Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers poss. Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers poss. HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:26 AM 06:26 AM 06:27 AM SUNSET 05:34 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1555