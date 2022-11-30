DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, November 30, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 01, 2022

…THE SMALL CRAFT & HIGH SURF ADVISORIES FOR

ST. MAARTEN ARE CANCELLED…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to east-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Pockets of moisture embedded in a gentle to moderate wind flow, may cause isolated showers as they move across the region.

The small craft and high surf advisories for St. Maarten have been cancelled, since seas have improved and expected to be moderate during the next few days. However, small craft operators and swimmers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers poss. Partly Cloudy Brief Showers poss. Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers poss. HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:26 AM 06:27 AM 06:27 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1556