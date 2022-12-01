PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, December 01, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) December 02, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday:  Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Patches of low-level clouds moving in the northeasterly wind flow may cause brief isolated showers from time to time, as they move across the local region. 

Moderate seas are expected through the next few days. However, small craft operators and swimmers should continue exercising caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate       

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Local Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Local Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Local Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:27 AM 

06:27 AM 

06:28 AM 

SUNSET 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1557

