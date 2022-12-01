DATE ISSUED: Thursday, December 01, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) December 02, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of low-level clouds moving in the northeasterly wind flow may cause brief isolated showers from time to time, as they move across the local region.

Moderate seas are expected through the next few days. However, small craft operators and swimmers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Local Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Local Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Local Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:27 AM 06:27 AM 06:28 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1557