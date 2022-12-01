DATE ISSUED: Thursday, December 01, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) December 02, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Patches of low-level clouds moving in the northeasterly wind flow may cause brief isolated showers from time to time, as they move across the local region.
Moderate seas are expected through the next few days. However, small craft operators and swimmers should continue exercising caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:27 AM
|
06:27 AM
|
06:28 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:35 PM
|
05:35 PM
|
05:35 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1557
View comments
Hide comments