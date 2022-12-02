DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 02, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 03, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:28 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Low-level cloud patches drifting with the gentle to moderate northeasterly wind flow will continue to produce brief isolated showers across the local area.

Moderate seas will remain throughout this forecast period. Therefore, small craft operators and swimmers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Brief Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:27 AM 06:28 AM 06:29 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1558