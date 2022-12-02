PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 02, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 03, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:28 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Low-level cloud patches drifting with the gentle to moderate northeasterly wind flow will continue to produce brief isolated showers across the local area. 

Moderate seas will remain throughout this forecast period. Therefore, small craft operators and swimmers should continue exercising caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 6 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Isolated Showers  

Partly Cloudy,
brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:27 AM 

06:28 AM 

06:29 AM 

SUNSET 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1558

