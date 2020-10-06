PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, October 06, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)   

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) October 07, 2020    

    

WEATHER:      

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with local showers possible.  

 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F   

    

Sunset Today: 5:57 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:04 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeast to southeast with a light to moderate breeze of 04 to 13 mph.  

    

SYNOPSIS:     

A mid to upper level trough will increase the probability of showers across the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure ridge is generating lighter winds.  

Marine conditions will remain slight to moderate for the next few days.  

   

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet   

    

SPECIAL FEATURES:  Delta has been upgraded to a major hurricane as it continues to move further away from St. Maarten. This system does not pose a threat to the island.  

 

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with local showers possible.  

    

FORECASTER: Gordon  

   

