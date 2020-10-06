DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, October 06, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) October 07, 2020

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with local showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:57 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:04 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeast to southeast with a light to moderate breeze of 04 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A mid to upper level trough will increase the probability of showers across the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure ridge is generating lighter winds.

Marine conditions will remain slight to moderate for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: Delta has been upgraded to a major hurricane as it continues to move further away from St. Maarten. This system does not pose a threat to the island.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-953