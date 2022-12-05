DATE ISSUED: Monday, December 05, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) December 06, 2022

WEATHER:

This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:30 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northwesterly to northerly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The presence of a trough is producing some weak instability across the region. As a Result an increase in cloud cover could produce brief showers across the local area.

Northeasterly swells will persist throughout this week. Therefore, small craft operators and swimmers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:29 AM 06:30 AM 06:31 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:36 PM 05:36 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1559