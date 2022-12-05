PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, December 05, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) December 06, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:30 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northwesterly to northerly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The presence of a trough is producing some weak instability across the region. As a Result an increase in cloud cover could produce brief showers across the local area.  

Northeasterly swells will persist throughout this week. Therefore, small craft operators and swimmers should continue exercising caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Leblanc 

  SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy 

Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

23°C / 73°F 

23°C / 73°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:29 AM 

06:30 AM 

06:31 AM 

SUNSET 

05:35 PM 

05:36 PM 

05:36 PM 

