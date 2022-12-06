DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, December 06, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) December 07, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:31 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northerly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A nearby large area of disturbed weather is producing some weak instability and ‘cool’ northerly yet gentle winds across the local region. As a result, brief showers may be possible throughout the forecast period.

Rough seas and long-period swells are expected throughout most of this week. Consequently, a small craft advisory is in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: A large and complex area of low pressure located several hundred miles northeast of St. Maarten, in the open waters of the central Atlantic, is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. It has a medium chance of formation through the next five days; however, poses no direct threat to St. Maarten.

Although the Hurricane Season is officially over, the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:30 AM 06:31 AM 06:31 AM SUNSET 05:36 PM 05:36 PM 05:36 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1560