DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 07, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 08, 2022

…SMALL CRAFT & HIGH SURF ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT FOR

ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:31 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northerly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A surface low pressure center located northeast of the region continues to generate a northerly wind flow across the area. Shallow clouds drifting with the wind flow may produce a brief shower.

Small craft and high surf advisories are in effect for St. Maarten as long period northeasterly swells will impact the local waters throughout the week. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: An area of low pressure located several hundred miles northeast of the Caribbean has a medium chance of formation through the next five days. This system poses no direct threat to St. Maarten. The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:31 AM 06:31 AM 06:32 AM SUNSET 05:36 PM 05:36 PM 05:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1561