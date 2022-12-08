DATE ISSUED: Thursday, December 08, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) December 09, 2022

…SMALL CRAFT & HIGH SURF ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT FOR

ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:32 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northwesterly to northerly with a light to moderate breeze of 04 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The atmosphere is dry and stable. However, cloud patches transported by winds associated with a surface low pressure system may trigger a brief shower.

Small craft and high surf advisories are in effect for St. Maarten as long period northeasterly swells continue to impact the local waters. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:31 AM 06:32 AM 06:32 AM SUNSET 05:36 PM 05:37 PM 05:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1562