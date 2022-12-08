PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, December 08, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) December 09, 2022 

…SMALL CRAFT & HIGH SURF ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT FOR
ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:32 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Northwesterly to northerly with a light to moderate breeze of 04 to 13 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The atmosphere is dry and stable. However, cloud patches transported by winds associated with a surface low pressure system may trigger a brief shower. 

Small craft and high surf advisories are in effect for St. Maarten as long period northeasterly swells continue to impact the local waters. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise extreme caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough       WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:31 AM 

06:32 AM 

06:32 AM 

SUNSET 

05:36 PM 

05:37 PM 

05:37 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1562

