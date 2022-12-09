PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 09, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 10, 2022 

…SMALL CRAFT & HIGH SURF ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT FOR
ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:32 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northerly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.  

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A dry and stable atmosphere will prevail. However, clouds transported by the light winds may produce brief showers.
Long period swells continue to impact the local waters. Consequently, small craft and high surf advisories remain in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising extreme caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough       WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/ Partly Cloudy,
brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:32 AM 

06:32 AM 

06:33 AM 

SUNSET 

05:37 PM 

05:37 PM 

05:37 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1563

