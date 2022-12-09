DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 09, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 10, 2022

…SMALL CRAFT & HIGH SURF ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT FOR

ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:32 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northerly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A dry and stable atmosphere will prevail. However, clouds transported by the light winds may produce brief showers.

Long period swells continue to impact the local waters. Consequently, small craft and high surf advisories remain in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/ Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:32 AM 06:32 AM 06:33 AM SUNSET 05:37 PM 05:37 PM 05:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1563