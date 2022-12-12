DATE ISSUED: Monday, December 12, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) December 13, 2022

…SMALL CRAFT & HIGH SURF ADVISORIES REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR

ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:34 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: North-northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A dry and stable atmosphere is restricting significant precipitation.

Meanwhile, long period swells continue to affect local waters. As a result, small craft and high surf advisories remain in place for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue to exercise caution, particularly along the northern and eastern beaches.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Fair/Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:33 AM 06:34 AM 06:35 AM SUNSET 05:38 PM 05:38 PM 05:38 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1564