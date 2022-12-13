DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, December 13, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) December 14, 2022

…SMALL CRAFT & HIGH SURF ADVISORIES REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR

ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to Partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 22°C / 72°F

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:35 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly with a light breeze up to 7 mph, becoming calm at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A cooler and drier airmass will persist over the local area. Consequently little or no rainfall is expected.

Meanwhile, long period northeasterly swells will continue to impact local shores throughout this week. Small craft and high surf advisories remain in place for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue to exercise caution, particularly along the northern and eastern beaches.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 22°C / 72°F 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:34 AM 06:35 AM 06:35 AM SUNSET 05:38 PM 05:38 PM 05:39 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1565