PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, December 13, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) December 14, 2022 

…SMALL CRAFT & HIGH SURF ADVISORIES REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR
ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to Partly cloudy. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             

Forecast Low: 22°C / 72°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:35 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly with a light breeze up to 7 mph, becoming calm at times. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A cooler and drier airmass will persist over the local area. Consequently little or no rainfall is expected. 

Meanwhile, long period northeasterly swells will continue to impact local shores throughout this week. Small craft and high surf advisories remain in place for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue to exercise caution, particularly along the northern and eastern beaches. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough       

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy 

Partly Cloudy,
brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

30°C / 86°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

22°C / 72°F 

23°C / 73°F 

23°C / 73°F 

SUNRISE 

06:34 AM 

06:35 AM 

06:35 AM 

SUNSET 

05:38 PM 

05:38 PM 

05:39 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1565

