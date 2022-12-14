DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 14, 2022 @ 12:00 LST(16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday Midday (12:00 LST) December 15, 2022

…SMALL CRAFT & HIGH SURF ADVISORIES REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR

ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This Afternoon: Fair to Partly cloudy.

Tonight through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 22°C / 72°F

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:35 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze from 05 to 12 mph, becoming calm and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A dry and stable atmosphere will lead to mainly fair-weather conditions across the local area.

Meanwhile, long period northeasterly swells will persist along local shores for the rest of the week. Small craft and high surf advisories remain in effect. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 22°C / 72°F 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:35 AM 06:35 AM 06:36 AM SUNSET 05:38 PM 05:39 PM 05:39 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1566