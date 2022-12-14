PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 14, 2022 @ 12:00 LST(16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday Midday (12:00 LST) December 15, 2022 

…SMALL CRAFT & HIGH SURF ADVISORIES REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR
ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This Afternoon: Fair to Partly cloudy. 

Tonight through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with a brief shower possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 22°C / 72°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:35 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze from 05 to 12 mph, becoming calm and variable at times. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A dry and stable atmosphere will lead to mainly fair-weather conditions across the local area.  

Meanwhile, long period northeasterly swells will persist along local shores for the rest of the week. Small craft and high surf advisories remain in effect. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue to exercise caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough       WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Leblanc 

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy 

Partly Cloudy,
brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy

 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

29°C / 84°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

22°C / 72°F 

23°C / 73°F 

23°C / 73°F 

SUNRISE 

06:35 AM 

06:35 AM 

06:36 AM 

SUNSET 

05:38 PM 

05:39 PM 

05:39 PM 

