DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 16, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 17, 2022

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to east-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze from 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A dominant Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain gentle to moderate winds across the region. Additionally, a relatively stable atmosphere and low moisture levels will restrict precipitation.

Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet before deteriorating on Saturday. A small craft advisory will be issued at the appropriate time. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to the effects of long period northerly swells.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:36 AM 06:36 AM 06:37 AM SUNSET 05:39 PM 05:40 PM 05:40 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1568