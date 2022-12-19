PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, December 19, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) December 20, 2022 

…SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS BEEN CANCELED…  

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:40 P.M.               

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze from 09 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Slight moisture and weak instability associated with the remnants of a frontal boundary will account for periods of cloudiness and brief isolated showers. Thereafter, a dry and stable atmosphere will resume fair-weather conditions.  

Meanwhile, long period swells will persist along local shores for the rest of the week. The high surf advisory remains in effect. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate               

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:37 AM 

06:38 AM 

06:38 AM 

SUNSET 

05:40 PM 

05:41 PM 

05:41 PM 

