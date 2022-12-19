DATE ISSUED: Monday, December 19, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) December 20, 2022

…SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS BEEN CANCELED…

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:40 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze from 09 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Slight moisture and weak instability associated with the remnants of a frontal boundary will account for periods of cloudiness and brief isolated showers. Thereafter, a dry and stable atmosphere will resume fair-weather conditions.

Meanwhile, long period swells will persist along local shores for the rest of the week. The high surf advisory remains in effect. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:37 AM 06:38 AM 06:38 AM SUNSET 05:40 PM 05:41 PM 05:41 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1569