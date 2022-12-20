DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, December 20, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) December 21, 2022

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This Afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze from 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere will prevail across the region. Shallow cloud patches drifting with the northeasterly wind flow may produce isolated showers during this forecast period.

Long period swells will persist in local waters throughout the week. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Few Brief Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Few Brief Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:38 AM 06:38 AM 06:39 AM SUNSET 05:41 PM 05:41 PM 05:42 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1570