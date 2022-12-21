PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 21, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 22, 2022 

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze from 06 to 14 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A relatively stable atmosphere will prevail across the region. However, shallow cloud patches drifting with the easterly wind flow may produce brief isolated showers during this forecast period. 

Long period swells will persist in local waters throughout the week. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate               

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:38 AM 

06:39 AM 

06:39 AM 

SUNSET 

05:41 PM 

05:42 PM 

05:42 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1571

