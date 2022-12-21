DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 21, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 22, 2022

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze from 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere will prevail across the region. However, shallow cloud patches drifting with the easterly wind flow may produce brief isolated showers during this forecast period.

Long period swells will persist in local waters throughout the week. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:38 AM 06:39 AM 06:39 AM SUNSET 05:41 PM 05:42 PM 05:42 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1571