PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, December 22, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) December 23, 2022 

…SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

…HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:42 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze from 08 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A dominant Atlantic high pressure system will maintain mostly fair conditions and gentle to moderate winds across the region.  

A High surf warning has been issued for St. Maarten as long period swells are expected to cause further deterioration in sea conditions tonight. Small craft operators, beach goers, and all persons with interest along the coast are advised to be vigilant and exercise extreme caution.  

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough        WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:39 AM 

06:39 AM 

06:40 AM 

SUNSET 

05:42 PM 

05:42 PM 

05:43 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1572

