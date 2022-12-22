DATE ISSUED: Thursday, December 22, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) December 23, 2022

…SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

…HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:42 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze from 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A dominant Atlantic high pressure system will maintain mostly fair conditions and gentle to moderate winds across the region.

A High surf warning has been issued for St. Maarten as long period swells are expected to cause further deterioration in sea conditions tonight. Small craft operators, beach goers, and all persons with interest along the coast are advised to be vigilant and exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:39 AM 06:39 AM 06:40 AM SUNSET 05:42 PM 05:42 PM 05:43 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1572