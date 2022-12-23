DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 23, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 24, 2022

…SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY & HIGH SURF WARNING ARE IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY DECEMBER 26, 2022…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:42 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze from 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Pockets of moisture embedded in the trade winds may cause brief isolated showers as they move across the region.

Long period northerly swells will maintain hazardous seas through Monday. Small craft operators, beach goers, and all persons with interest along the coast are advised to be vigilant and exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:39 AM 06:40 AM 06:40 AM SUNSET 05:42 PM 05:43 PM 05:44 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1573