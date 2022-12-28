DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 28, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 29, 2022
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:45 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze from 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
A dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate mostly moderate winds across the local area. Low moisture levels along with a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation during this forecast period.
Small craft operators and beach-goers are advised to remain vigilant and exercise caution as seas will continue to peak at 9 feet during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:42 AM
|
06:42 AM
|
06:42 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:45 PM
|
05:46 PM
|
05:46 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1575
