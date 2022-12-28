PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 28, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 29, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:45 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze from 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate mostly moderate winds across the local area. Low moisture levels along with a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation during this forecast period.  

Small craft operators and beach-goers are advised to remain vigilant and exercise caution as seas will continue to peak at 9 feet during the next few days. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough           WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Few Brief Showers 

Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:42 AM 

06:42 AM 

06:42 AM 

SUNSET 

05:45 PM 

05:46 PM 

05:46 PM 

