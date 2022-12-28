DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 28, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 29, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:45 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze from 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate mostly moderate winds across the local area. Low moisture levels along with a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation during this forecast period.

Small craft operators and beach-goers are advised to remain vigilant and exercise caution as seas will continue to peak at 9 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Breezy,

Few Brief Showers Partly Cloudy,

Breezy,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:42 AM 06:42 AM 06:42 AM SUNSET 05:45 PM 05:46 PM 05:46 PM

