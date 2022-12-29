DATE ISSUED: Thursday, December 29, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) December 30, 2022
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY DECEMBER 30, 2022…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few passing showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:46 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze from 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Drifting pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will cause a few brief showers over the local area. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate gentle to moderate winds.
Small craft operators and beach-goers should continue to exercise caution as above normal seas persist mainly along the northern and eastern coasts.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:42 AM
|
06:42 AM
|
06:43 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:46 PM
|
05:46 PM
|
05:47 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1576
