DATE ISSUED: Thursday, December 29, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) December 30, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY DECEMBER 30, 2022…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few passing showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:46 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze from 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Drifting pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will cause a few brief showers over the local area. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate gentle to moderate winds.

Small craft operators and beach-goers should continue to exercise caution as above normal seas persist mainly along the northern and eastern coasts.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert



3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy,

Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:42 AM 06:42 AM 06:43 AM SUNSET 05:46 PM 05:46 PM 05:47 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1576