DATE ISSUED: Thursday, December 29, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL:  Friday midday (12:00 LST) December 30, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY DECEMBER 30, 2022… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few passing showers. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:46 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze from 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Drifting pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will cause a few brief showers over the local area. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate gentle to moderate winds.  

Small craft operators and beach-goers should continue to exercise caution as above normal seas persist mainly along the northern and eastern coasts. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough          WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers  

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:42 AM 

06:42 AM 

06:43 AM 

SUNSET 

05:46 PM 

05:46 PM 

05:47 PM 

