DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 30, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 31, 2022
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 6:00AM SATURDAY DECEMBER 31, 2022…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:46 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze from 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate breezy conditions across the region. Shallow low-level cloud patches drifting with the wind flow may produce a few brief showers over the local area. Meanwhile, small craft operators and beach-goers should continue to exercise caution as above-normal seas persist, mainly along the northern and eastern coasts.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).
For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Isolated Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:42 AM
|
06:43 AM
|
06:44 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:46 PM
|
05:47 PM
|
05:48 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1577
View comments
Hide comments