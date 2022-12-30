PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 30, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 31, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 6:00AM SATURDAY DECEMBER 31, 2022… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:46 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze from 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate breezy conditions across the region. Shallow low-level cloud patches drifting with the wind flow may produce a few brief showers over the local area. Meanwhile, small craft operators and beach-goers should continue to exercise caution as above-normal seas persist, mainly along the northern and eastern coasts. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough            

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC). 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Isolated Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:42 AM 

06:43 AM 

06:44 AM 

SUNSET 

05:46 PM 

05:47 PM 

05:48 PM 

