DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 30, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 31, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 6:00AM SATURDAY DECEMBER 31, 2022…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:46 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze from 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate breezy conditions across the region. Shallow low-level cloud patches drifting with the wind flow may produce a few brief showers over the local area. Meanwhile, small craft operators and beach-goers should continue to exercise caution as above-normal seas persist, mainly along the northern and eastern coasts.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Breezy,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:42 AM 06:43 AM 06:44 AM SUNSET 05:46 PM 05:47 PM 05:48 PM

