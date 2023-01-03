PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, January 03, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) January 04, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with a few showers. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 76°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:49 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to east-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze from 09 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere along with weak instability will cause a few passing showers across the local area. Additionally, the Atlantic high pressure system will continue to generate gentle to moderate winds. 

Seas are expected to gradually deteriorate during the next 24 hours and peak near 7 feet tomorrow. Small craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Sl. Haze,  

Few Brief Showers 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 76°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:44 AM 

06:45 AM 

06:45 AM 

SUNSET 

05:49 PM 

05:50 PM 

05:51 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1578

